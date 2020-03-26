Donna Heseman’s killer out of prison, now on parole in another state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two men convicted in the death of Donna Heseman in 1996, is now out of prison.
As we reported last summer, March 26 was the release date for Jason Wentz.
According to the Indiana Department of Corrections, he is now assigned to the supervision of the Parole in Another State.
On July 26, 1996, Authorities say Wentz and Joseph Henson were trying to carjack Donna Heseman but they ended up killing her. Heseman was arriving at work at Bristol Myers Squibb.
Wentz and Henson led police on an hours-long manhunt.
It ended when the car Wentz and Henson were in crashed into a deputy’s car.
Henson is set to be released Feb 11, 2049.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.