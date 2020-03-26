Common ways COVID-19 is transferred

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To be proactive against the spread of coronavirus, you need to know how the virus spreads.
Health experts say this is a war on tiny particles.
“Remember, this virus cannot make more virus unless it enters your body," emergency department medical director Dr. Gina Hunke said.
Dr. Hunke says the virus can be spread through direct contact.
“If I touch my mouth and then touch a surface if an infected patient does that, then another patient can come along and touch the same surface and then transmit that way,” Dr. Hunke said.
Another mode of transmission is through what Dr. Hunke calls respiratory droplets.
For healthcare workers, the presence of even smaller, aerosolized particles lingering in the air can be a source of transmission.
“It’s usually when we are actually doing a procedure on a patient," Dr. Hunkle said. So for example, if we are giving a patient a nebulizer treatment or if we are intubating a patient to put them on a ventilator, then we aerosolized products into the air.”
But healthcare workers have that covered with sanitation methods already in place.
“We close the room for a period of time in order for all of those particles to settle, and we also clean the room with a UV light to decrease the infectivity,” Dr. Hunkle said.
Dr. Hunkle says there’s still a lot to learn about this virus but as for now, sanitize items as much as you can, and cover your coughs and sneezes.
