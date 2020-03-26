Breezy & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer today as high temps ascend into the lower 70’s.
A good soaking mixing with thunderstorms beginning Friday and ending Saturday night. However, mild temps will climb nicely into the upper 70’s Friday and drop slightly into the lower 70’s Saturday. Projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches. A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds the top storm threat.
In the wake of the front, bright and cooler Sunday as high temps only reach the upper 50’s.
