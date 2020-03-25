University of Evansville donates equipment to local healthcare workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville’s Health Science programs are donating medical equipment to assist healthcare personnel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Local hospitals, Ascension St. Vincent and Deaconess locations including Encompass Health, Gateway, and Midtown reached out to us to see if we had some extra equipment we could donate," UE Dunigan Family School of Nursing Chair and Professor Jerrilee LaMar said. " And of course, we responded as quickly as possible to share what we have to help keep those front-line healthcare workers safe."
The University’s School of Nursing, Physician Assistant Science and the Doctor of Physical Therapy programs have donated personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers to use in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
The donated equipment includes six boxes of face masks, 100 isolation gowns, as well as more than 100 boxes of exam and surgical gloves. These items would normally be used by the University of Evansville’s health science students.
However, since in-person classes have been canceled for the rest of the semester, University officials say they wanted to help their community partners during this difficult time.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.