Twelve local football players selected as 2020 Scholar-Athletes

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banquet in their honor that was to be held April 26, 2020 at the St. Vincent Evansville Manor was cancelled. Evansville native Brandon Gaudin, the voice of Madden 2020 and a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network and Fox was the scheduled speaker. As soon as a safe date and location can be selected, the Chapter will honor the Scholar-Athletes with their plaque and a commemorative football.