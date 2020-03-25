Twelve local football players selected as 2020 Scholar-Athletes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Southern Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation has selected twelve senior high school football players as 2020 Scholar-Athletes. Brady Boring, Evansville Mater Dei, Mark Doyle, Heritage Hills, Ian Dutkiewicz, Mt. Vernon, Nathan Harpenau, Castle, Dawson Hurley, Evansville Memorial, Tanner Jackson, Evansville North, Garrett James, Perry Central, Logan Lively, Evansville Memorial, Owen O’Reilly, Evansville Reitz, Andrew Perry, Castle, Jackson Phillips, Boonville, and Taylor Splittorff, Evansville Reitz were selected based on their excellence on the football field and in the classroom as well as their leadership and involvement in the community.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Banquet in their honor that was to be held April 26, 2020 at the St. Vincent Evansville Manor was cancelled. Evansville native Brandon Gaudin, the voice of Madden 2020 and a broadcaster for the Big Ten Network and Fox was the scheduled speaker. As soon as a safe date and location can be selected, the Chapter will honor the Scholar-Athletes with their plaque and a commemorative football.
For more information on the National Football Foundation/College Hall of Fame and to join the Southern Indiana Chapter go to www.footballfoundation.org If one has questions about the Southern Indiana Chapter or needs additional information contact Mike Skvara at 812-499-0681 or coachskvara@hotmail.com
Courtesy: Mike Skvara (President)
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.