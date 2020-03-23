Sunny and warmer Thursday, showers & storms return on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds turned to the south on Wednesday as sunshine pushed temps to near 60 degrees. We’ll enjoy a sunny and warm Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds return late Thursday, with a few showers and t-storms possible on Friday morning. After clearing Friday afternoon, more showers and storms will roll in for Friday night, Saturday and Sunday. Heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs on Friday will peak around 72, with mid 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.