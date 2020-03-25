Local residents enjoying nice weather during stay-at-home order

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Many families in the Tri-State have had to adjust their daily lifestyles due to the sudden changes enforced by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order.
However, some residents at Friedman Park in Newburgh are taking advantage of the mandate by spending most of their time outside during the day.
Many people say the fresh air gives them an opportunity to reflect on all of the recent developments over the last few weeks surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Residents tell 14 News they are implementing protective measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. These measures include washing their hands and using online chatting to stay connected with their friends.
“Because there are a lot of germs going around, and the coronavirus is going around too, and it’s getting people sick," resident Lillian Hinder said.
Many people in the Tri-State have been socially distancing themselves at home for weeks. They say nice weather days provide them a little relief and help calm their nerves.
“We’re all in this together," resident Carl Saxby said. “If we all do what we’re supposed to do, we will get through this.”
Until everyday life gets back to normal, Hinder has a reminder for people.
“Make sure you don’t touch your face and wash your hand for 20 seconds, or sing a song to yourself,” Hinder said.
