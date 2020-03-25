Posey Co. announces first case of COVID-19

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County announces its first case of COVID-19.
According to Dr. Kyle Rapp with the Posey County Health Department, the health department found out around 3 p.m.
He says they were notified by Deaconess that the patient tested positive. They say the individual is in self-quarantine at home and is feeling better today than previously.
He has been on self-quarantine prior to being tested.
Dr. Rapp says the male is over 50 and has not traveled out of state. He says the patient traveled to Indianapolis the first week of March.
Dr. Rapp says the symptoms started about ten days after travel from Indianapolis.
They say the case is believed to be community-acquired.
