O.Z. Tyler Distillery announces 2 employees test positive with COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - O.Z. Tyler Distillery announces that it’s temporarily shutting down parts of its distillery after two employees tested positive with COVID-19.
Distillery officials sent out the following press release on Wednesday afternoon:
Two of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19. We have immediately shut down parts of our distillery and have engaged an industrial cleaning service to perform a thorough, deep cleaning. Employees that may have come in contact with these two individuals have been sent home for two weeks, with paid leave.
The health and well-being of all our employees are of utmost concern to us and we are taking an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s safety. We are adhering to the CDC’s safety protocols for COVID-19 and have implemented these measures to safeguard our employees:
- We are using partitions in parts of the plant to assure proper spacing between individuals
- We have installed social distancing and handwashing signs throughout the plant
- When possible, employees will work from home
- No outsiders or non-essentials are allowed on the campus at any time and the main distillery gate has been closed to prevent them from entering
- Anyone making an essential delivery to the distillery MUST remain in the vehicle at all times
This is a fluid situation and we will continually monitor it so we can best protect our employees during these difficult times.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.