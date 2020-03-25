Owensboro Public School employee tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An employee at Owensboro Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to their newsletter on their Facebook page, all employees who came into contact with this individual have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.
The letter states the individual who tested positive was not having symptoms on the job, however, they were helping out with their feeding sites, specifically the sites located at Chesterfield/River Road, Kendall Perkins Park, Moreland Park, Cravens Pool and Lincolnshire Apartments.
OPS says the route also took them down Walnut Street, Ebach Street and Greentree Apartments. They say their transportation and food service staff were following, and continue to follow, all recommended safety guidelines with gloves and hand sanitizer.
According to the newsletter, they will continue to provide meals at regular stops. They will be altering the schedule to only provide meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning Monday, March 30.
The letter states deliveries will continue as normal through the end of this week.
