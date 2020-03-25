North Posey donates sanitizing wipes to first responders, nursing homes

POSEY Co., Ind. (WFIE) - First responders and nursing homes in Posey County will have more disinfecting supplies, thanks to a generous donation from one school district.
The Posey County Health Department recently reached out to ask the community for donations of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes because their supply was beginning to run short.
The Metropolitan School District North Posey responded to that call by donating almost all of the sanitizer and wipes the schools had.
They did this since the schools likely won’t be returning for the spring semester.
The health department says they filled up an entire pickup truck with the donated supplies.
“It was pretty shocking," Posey County Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Donnie Martin said. "The amount of supplies that they had ready for me whenever I got up there this morning. It was a significant amount that helped us tremendously in our time to pass these things out.”
The supplies now will be distributed to first responders and to nursing homes in Posey County.
