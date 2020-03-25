115 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, 2 new deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released new coronavirus numbers Wednesday.
The map shows 115 new cases, and two new deaths, bringing the totals to 477 positive cases, and 14 deaths.
There a no new local Indiana cases.
The case that had been reported Tuesday in Warrick County is now off the map. Local health officials said that was actually a case out of a different county.
Tuesday, Governor Holcomb said he would be giving another update Wednesday.
Gov. Holcomb’s stay home order is now in effect.
Hoosiers should remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
