Local businesses and organizations providing free online services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Most of us in the Tri-State have been affected by coronavirus by now, meaning our daily routines have been interrupted.
It didn’t take much effort to find local businesses and organizations using their social media to keep the community active and engaged while at home.
“I think they’re loving it because everyone is just at home bored. I mean it’s only been a week, and it feels like it’s been longer since we’ve all been together to dance," said Ladonna Montgomery, a trainer at the YMCA.
It can be hard to find the motivation to workout when gyms are closed and you’re stuck inside.
“And even before I started, I was getting messages, ‘Hey can you do a dance online, so we can hang out?’" Montgomery said.
Local businesses are recognizing the drastic changes in everyone’s schedule, and some are providing their services free online.
Gyms like the YMCA and Bob’s Gym have encouraged their personal trainers to participate.
Other businesses, like Sift Yoga, want you to know they’re working on getting live streams on their Facebook page.
Gyms aren’t the only ones using their social media to stay connected. Mesker Park Zookeepers are going live on social media, with their own brand of “Creature Comforts" where anyone in the community can join and ask questions about the animals.
"It’s a big change, but I think we’re all trying to do the best that we can," Montgomery said.
All of the trainers we talked to said the easiest way to know when they go live is to follow their respective page and turn on notifications.
So check out your local gyms and other businesses to see if they have ways to stay connected.
