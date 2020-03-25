Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says that in light of the coronavirus pandemic it has canceled an April meeting to determine the probable cause of a 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus. The agency said Tuesday that in place of the April 7 meeting in Washington, D.C., NTSB board members will use an online link to vote on the staff’s investigative report, which includes the crash's probable cause. The date of that vote has not been scheduled. The three Rochester, Indiana, siblings were killed on Oct. 30, 2018, when they were struck by a pickup truck.