Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have been given the green light by the NCAA to resume their fundraising efforts for coronavirus victims after Clemson's compliance office told the quarterback to shut it down. School spokesman Ross Taylor says that the governing body told Clemson that Lawrence and other scholarship athletes could raise funds going forward. Lawrence and Marissa Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson University, had set up a gofundme.com page accepting donations for “Covid-19 Family Relief and Support.” The page was deactivated Monday afternoon. But the NCAA told Clemson on Tuesday Lawrence could continue his efforts.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered staff pay cuts across its entire company until the stock car series returns to racing. The Associated Press obtained a memo NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent to employees informing them of the cuts. The memo says NASCAR executives will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses have also been frozen amid the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup Series races.
UNDATED (AP) — A panel of Associated Press sports writers has come up with the top 10 men's basketball games in the history of the NCAA Tournament. The seventh game on the list is Duke's victory over Butler in the 2010 national championship game. Kyle Singler scored 19 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs in their hometown of Indianapolis. The final score after Gordon Hayward's desperation heave was off the mark was 61-59.