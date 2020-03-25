Evansville family spreads cheer through chalk art

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville family is using their at-home recess time to help spread positive messages to their neighborhood.
Joy and Travis Howard and their three sons have been using their free time writing heartwarming messages with chalk on their sidewalks.
They have also been trying to spend their spare time doing acts of kindness.
The boys wrote “thank you’s” to first responders, researchers, even truck drivers.
They’ve drawn fun math games for kids to enjoy as well.
The family believes this was an easy and fun way to cheer people up when they could use it the most.
