EPD responds to shots fired call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police responded to shots fired call on Evansville’s east side Tuesday.
Police say there was a relationship dispute where someone took out a gun.
Authorities tell us someone else who lived in the apartments retrieved another gun in defense.
The aggressors reportedly fired off one round from a rifle as they left the scene.
EPD says no one was hurt, and they are unsure how many people were involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
