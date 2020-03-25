Employee at Gibson Co. Toyota plant tests positive for coronavirus

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - TMMI President Leah Curry sent a message to employees saying an employee at the plant has tested positive for coronavirus.
The plant is in the middle of a two week shut down in order to help stop the spread of the virus.
There are still some essential employees working at the facility, but Curry says deep cleaning has been underway.
Those who had been in close contact with the employee have been notified.
Production resumes April 6.
A Toyota representative sent us the following statement:
“On the afternoon of March 24, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana (TMMI) was informed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked at the plant on Tuesday, March 17, and since then has been off.
Once informed of the diagnosis, Toyota Indiana’s onsite physician immediately contacted public health authorities and followed appropriate protocols regarding the affected employee, as well as all team members who have closely interacted with the individual.
As previously released, Toyota temporarily suspended production at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including Toyota Indiana, starting March 23. We have been conducting a thorough cleaning of facilities during the shutdown and have taken the added precaution to increase efforts to deep clean and disinfect all areas in which the employee was working and will continue to follow the guidance of public health authorities.
The health and safety of our workforce, business partners and communities are our top priority, and our thoughts are with the affected team member at this time.”
