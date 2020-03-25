Chandler teachers hold community parade

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Teachers in Chandler are missing their students, but Tuesday, they reunited while practicing social distancing.
The teachers jumped in their cars and drove through the neighborhoods. It was a parade the people of Chandler say they will never forget.
On March 19, Governor Holcomb mandated that all schools close their doors until May 1. In response, teachers got creative, creating a community-wide parade.
“We’re out here driving our cars around our chandler neighborhoods," teacher Alexis Griswold said. “Just to shout to the kids and let them know we’re still thinking about them, and we wish we could be with them during this time.”
Dozens of students showed up outside of their homes, waving their hands, and their signs.
”We spend, you know, most of our lives with these guys and we love them and we miss them also," Chandler Elementary Principal Stephanie Henrich said.
Their message was simple and clear.
“Let them know that we’re there for them even though we can’t be physical with them in a building,” Griswold said.
As for the students, this parade was a big deal. Allowing some to see their teachers one last time before they head to the next phase in their lives.
They held signs, telling their teachers what their next steps were, and thanking them for all they’ve done to get them there.
“We didn’t know Friday was going to be our last day," senior Alayna Acree said. “So, getting to see each other again before like its all over, it felt nice.”
For those students that weren’t saying goodbye, the teachers hope the parade gave them a sneak peek at what’s to come.
”We’re all gonna come back together next school year and we’re just gonna start fresh," Griswold said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.