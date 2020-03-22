Brighter & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Agreeable weather replete with sunshine until rain arrives Friday. Mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60’s. A few clouds overnight with lows in the upper 40’s. Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer Thursday as high temps ascend into the lower 70’s.
A good soaking mixing with thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. However, mild temps will climb nicely into the upper 70’s Friday and drop slightly into the lower 70’s Saturday. Projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches.
Dry and cooler Sunday as high temps only reach the upper 50’s.
