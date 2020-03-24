University of Evansville reschedules spring commencement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has announced that they have decided to reschedule spring commencement to take place during homecoming weekend on the morning of September 19 at the Ford Center.
UE’s President Christopher Petreuszkiewicz sent the following statement:
“This semester has taken an unanticipated turn for all of us, and the University of Evansville recognizes the importance of celebrating the educational achievements of our Class of 2020. Each one of our students has had a life-changing experience at UE - whether studying at home or abroad, through hours of classroom and out-of-classroom experiences, our students have made lifelong connections. We want to celebrate those moments, in person, at a rescheduled Commencement ceremony.”
This doesn’t affect the timing or award of UE degrees. They say more details for graduates and graduation attendees will be determined in the upcoming months.
