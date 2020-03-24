University of Evansville reschedules spring commencement

“This semester has taken an unanticipated turn for all of us, and the University of Evansville recognizes the importance of celebrating the educational achievements of our Class of 2020. Each one of our students has had a life-changing experience at UE - whether studying at home or abroad, through hours of classroom and out-of-classroom experiences, our students have made lifelong connections. We want to celebrate those moments, in person, at a rescheduled Commencement ceremony.”