UAW 3044 reports AK Steel employee tests positive for COVID-19

​"The employee recently returned to work following a vacation and worked one day before coming down with symptoms. It has been three days since the employee was in the facility. Rockport Works will be conducting a thorough deep clean of areas where the employee may have come into contact. Until then we will relocate employees out of the affected areas. These steps are in addition to the normal cleaning and sanitation efforts already in place throughout the facility. We are going through a process to identify all employees who had significant, direct contact with this employee and will quarantine those employees for 14 days to avoid the potential of further exposure. We are in continued communication with public health officials and medical professionals who are guiding our response."