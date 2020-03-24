UAW 3044 reports AK Steel employee tests positive for COVID-19

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The United Auto Workers Local 3044 is reporting an employee at AK Steel Rockport Works has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s according to the union’s website.
Spencer County Health Department officials say they have been in contact with AK Steel and that the company has been given guidance on what to do.
Right now, 14 News has not been able to independently confirm the case. We’ve reached out to AK Steel media relations but haven’t heard back.
The union posted the following statement on their website.
"We were recently notified that a Rockport Works employee has been confirmed to have COVID-19. The employee is under the care of their health care provider and they are working with public health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to receive the best care possible.
"While we cannot – and would not – disclose the name of this employee, we want to share some additional details about the employee’s potential exposure to our workforce and the steps we are taking in response to this situation.
"The employee recently returned to work following a vacation and worked one day before coming down with symptoms. It has been three days since the employee was in the facility. Rockport Works will be conducting a thorough deep clean of areas where the employee may have come into contact. Until then we will relocate employees out of the affected areas. These steps are in addition to the normal cleaning and sanitation efforts already in place throughout the facility. We are going through a process to identify all employees who had significant, direct contact with this employee and will quarantine those employees for 14 days to avoid the potential of further exposure. We are in continued communication with public health officials and medical professionals who are guiding our response."
