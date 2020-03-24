IN residents enjoying outdoors before stay at home order

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People across the Tri-State are enjoying the outdoors before Indiana’s stay at home order goes into effect.
Dozens of people could be found down at the Evansville riverfront Monday. Many were taking pets, taking walks or even going for a run.
Some folks say they wanted to get their exercise before the order.
“Just conditioning. I’m a runner, cyclist, roller skater," Allan Stockinger said. "So, I’ve got to stay in shape. It’s warm enough now where I don’t have to worry about ice and rain at the moment. So yeah, I’m going to be outside and working out.”
The stay at home order goes into effect in Indiana from March 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET to April 7.
