Owensboro teachers encourage students during time of uncertainty

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - School teachers in Owensboro did something special to remind their students they are still on the mind of school faculty and staff.
Beginning at Foust Elementary, teachers drove by the homes of their students doing their best to encourage them during this time of uncertainty.
“To let all of our students know that we are thinking about them that we love them, even though we are not seeing them on a daily basis we are still thinking about them,” Family Resource Coordinator Jennifer Hester said.
“We had so many adults, elderly people, that I noticed and to be honest, I think we had more fun than anybody else," Lana Harper said.
Per the order of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, schools aren’t meeting in person as school corporations across the commonwealth attempt to slow or stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.