Owensboro Police investigating shooting

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say they were called to the 800 block of Walnut Street Monday night because of a shooting.
They say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the leg.
They say a woman and a juvenile also had injuries, but they were from a fight, not from any gunshot wounds.
Police say all three victims taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
