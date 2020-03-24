Owensboro Health doctors address dealing with COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With the number of Coronavirus cases in Daviess County on the rise, staff members at Owensboro Health are busy.
“We’ve set up our offsite testing center, which has been working for over a week," Owensboro Health’s Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Michael Kelley said.
According to the Green River District Health Department, the total number of confirmed cases in Daviess County has reached 14. The highest number of any county in the Tri-State.
“I don’t think there’s any epidemiological reason as to why this county versus another," Dr. Kelley said. “Obviously there’s a hub, there’s a port, there’s other things that could go into that."
Dr. Kelley says he attributes the number of cases to the hospital’s ability to test aggressively.
“We started out using the state lab," Dr. Kelley said. “The state lab became overwhelmed relatively quickly in trying to test, and we used Lab Corp, and we ran into the same issue.”
Dr. Kelley says the hospital is now using a company called Solaris Diagnostics.
“So currently, we’re able to do this turnaround, draw samples, courier to the site, get turn around sometimes the next day,” Dr. Kelley said.
However, doctors say that testing may not be for everyone.
“We want to save tests for healthcare workers. We want to save tests for people that are in a high-risk population that have a lot of comorbidities,” Dr. Kelley said.
The VP of medical affairs says if you’re experiencing mild symptoms, staying home may be the best option.
“There is not really enough tests for people in that category, nor should they be tested," Dr. Kelley said. “If you have mild symptoms and you can stay at home and self isolate that’s what we want you to do."
Doctors are saying that in the future, the hospital may switch to on-site testing through a company called Cephid. They say this could give people results within hours.
