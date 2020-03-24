Neglected dog surrendered from Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders say a neglected dog has a long way to go to get better.
They say the dog is now at New Hope Animal Rescue after they got a tip from neighbors.
Officials say the owner of the dog ended up voluntarily surrendering her.
They say she is in pretty rough shape, and is on insulin.
Rescue officials say people have stepped up to help, including dropping off supplies and food for her.
Officials don’t believe there will be criminal charges.
