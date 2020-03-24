Metro PCS employee charged in December robbery

Christopher Britton (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | March 24, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 8:51 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man thought to be a victim in a December robbery, is now facing charges in the case.

Police say 30-year-old Jarvis Handy pointed a gun at an employee of the Metro PCS on Covert Avenue and demanded money from the register.

They say an employee, 31-year-old Christopher Britton, was forced into the back room, along with another employee, and Handy demanded money from the store’s safe.

After getting about $2,500 in cash, officers say Handy ran from the store.

They say he was caught a short time later on Jeanette Avenue.

Jarvis Handy
Jarvis Handy (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)

Police now say cell phone evidence shows Britton had been in contact with Handy.

Britton was booked Monday into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He’s facing theft and armed robbery charges.

