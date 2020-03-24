Metro PCS employee charged in December robbery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man thought to be a victim in a December robbery, is now facing charges in the case.
Police say 30-year-old Jarvis Handy pointed a gun at an employee of the Metro PCS on Covert Avenue and demanded money from the register.
They say an employee, 31-year-old Christopher Britton, was forced into the back room, along with another employee, and Handy demanded money from the store’s safe.
After getting about $2,500 in cash, officers say Handy ran from the store.
They say he was caught a short time later on Jeanette Avenue.
Police now say cell phone evidence shows Britton had been in contact with Handy.
Britton was booked Monday into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He’s facing theft and armed robbery charges.
