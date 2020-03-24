ISDH confirms positive case in Warrick Co.

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting a case of confirmed coronavirus.
County leaders say they’ve been preparing for this and held a meeting at the Warrack County courthouse Tuesday.
According to county commissioner Dan Saylor, more than 20 people were part of that meeting, consisting of town and city managers, hospital officials and first responders.
In that meeting, they discussed how to keep first responders protected while on runs and working to get ahold of protective equipment.
“It’s just great that you can sit in a room and share ideas, and what’s working," Saylor said. "And you have everybody working together for the citizens of this county, and I am blessed to be a commissioner right now. Yeah, I’m having some sleepless nights, and two hours of sleep here and there, we’re working 15 hours a day to make sure our citizens and our team members for the county are safe.”
