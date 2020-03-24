Indiana announces 106 more positive cases of COVID-19, including 1 in Warrick Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health website shows an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases.
It’s up to 365 Tuesday, over the 259 cases reported Monday.
The map shows the number of deaths is now at 12, up from seven Monday.
In our area of Indiana we have cases in the following counties:
Warrick County - 1
Gibson County - 2
Dubois County - 1
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb delivered a statewide address Monday to order that Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
The order is in effect from March 24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. to April 7.
Click here for answers to frequently asked questions regarding the stay-at-home order.
