Green River District Health Dept. announces 4 new local COVID-19 cases

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department continues to investigate and respond to laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The health department is contacting the individuals that have had close contact with the patients and providing appropriate guidance about quarantine.
Since Monday, GRDHD has investigated 4 additional COVID-19 cases including the case in Webster County we reported on 14 News at 10.
The total number of cases for the seven county district is now 17.
Henderson County has reported 2 cases and Daviess County has reported a total of 14.
As of 9:00 AM Tuesday, specific demographic information for the cases was reported as:
Henderson County – 2 Cases
61 year old male
63 year old female
Daviess County – 14 Cases
51 year old male
48 year old male
48 year old female
23 year old female
69 year old male
58 year old female
50 year old female
54 year old male
20 year old female
25 year old male
50 year old female
49 year old male
52 year old male
49 year old female
Webster County – 1 Case
77 year old male
“The new cases are not surprising,” said Clay Horton Public Health Director. “The public should not be
alarmed. We anticipate more new cases. While this may seem repetitive, everyone needs to strictly
adhere to the social distancing recommendations and other guidance that is being provided.”
