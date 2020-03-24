Green River District Health Dept. announces 4 new local COVID-19 cases

By Jill Lyman | March 24, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 11:00 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department continues to investigate and respond to laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The health department is contacting the individuals that have had close contact with the patients and providing appropriate guidance about quarantine.

Since Monday, GRDHD has investigated 4 additional COVID-19 cases including the case in Webster County we reported on 14 News at 10.

The total number of cases for the seven county district is now 17.

Henderson County has reported 2 cases and Daviess County has reported a total of 14.

As of 9:00 AM Tuesday, specific demographic information for the cases was reported as:

Henderson County – 2 Cases

 61 year old male

 63 year old female

Daviess County – 14 Cases

 51 year old male

 48 year old male

 48 year old female

 23 year old female

 69 year old male

 58 year old female

 50 year old female

 54 year old male

 20 year old female

 25 year old male

 50 year old female

 49 year old male

 52 year old male

 49 year old female

Webster County – 1 Case

 77 year old male

“The new cases are not surprising,” said Clay Horton Public Health Director. “The public should not be

alarmed. We anticipate more new cases. While this may seem repetitive, everyone needs to strictly

adhere to the social distancing recommendations and other guidance that is being provided.”

