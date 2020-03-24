Gov. Beshear asks for church bells to ring

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - You may have heard church bells Tuesday morning in parts of Kentucky.
During Governor Beshear’s news conference on Monday, he asked all churches to ring their bell at 10 a.m. Tuesday for residents he says are feeling alone during the pandemic.
Churches throughout the commonwealth have been holding services online.
The stewardship minister at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church in Owensboro says they’re no different.
She says they are doing their best to keep parishioners and the community feeling as connected as possible.
“We cannot gather in prayer, but we can unite in prayer, and I think that’s just a wonderful thing to do to keep our connection to one another at this time of separation," said Ashley Wilkerson.
Beshear has also called for buildings and homes to display green lights to represent compassion and empathy.
