Funeral homes make adjustments after stay at home order

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb’s stay at home order goes into place Tuesday evening, and funeral homes are on the list of essential businesses to remain open.
They’re making some adjustments because of COVID-19.
Osborne Funeral Home Director tells us not only are funeral gatherings now limited to ten people, but they’re also taking sanitary precautionary measures against COVID-19.
Osborne Funeral Home Director Stacia Osborne-Christian says they’re prepared for the change. They’re giving people an option to live stream a funeral service.
“Well, being that I’m a little older, and technology challenged, it’s going to be fun, but where there’s a will, there’s a way," Osborne-Christian said. "Like I said, servicing the families making sure they get what they need.”
Osborne-Christian says they’re disinfecting the seats, cleaning doorknobs, and asking people to clean pens after signing the guest register book.
Osborne_Christian tells us they’re offering an option to delay a funeral right now.
