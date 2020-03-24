COVID-19 brings on mental health issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The coronavirus has raised a lot of mental health concerns. Society is not operating in a way that many of us are used to, and it can be difficult to adjust.
We spoke with Lynn Kyle at Lampion Center Monday afternoon. She said that while this is a strange time, you have to try and make the best of it.
However, sometimes that’s easier said than done.
With more testing and continued spread of COVID-19, health professionals say we should expect more cases locally.
“Right now, here in Evansville, we’re in the calm before the storm, we see what’s happened in other countries, we see what’s happened in New York,” said Dr. Karl Sash, Chairman of St. Vicent Medical Group.
This means the social restrictions we face today, may last longer than we’d like.
Lampion Center’s Executive Director Lynn Kyle says it can be overwhelming.
“Remembering to just stop and take a breath," Kyle said. “Just taking a few calming breaths really does help all of us. Remembering to eat, remembering to get good sleep, encouraging your friends and family to do that.”
Your normal routine has likely been up-ended, which is why Kyle says it is important to try and start a new one to have some normalcy.
“Trying to stay in some kind of a routine is really important even though routines are different right now, even if they’re new, routines are important because it helps everyone kind of stay in a new pace, a new normal for a little while," Kyle said.
During these times of social distancing, and of course, staying at home, doctors urge you to be a team player in fighting this illness together.
“Please do your part to try and slow this pandemic, so that the health system can handle it," Dr. Sash said.
Kyle also encouraged utilizing technology as best as you can. Call your loved ones, facetime your loved ones to check-in.
Even though we are apart right now, we can still be connected.
