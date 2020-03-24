Difference between IN, KY state orders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s order to close nonessential businesses took effect Monday at 7 p.m. Central.
He made that order in his daily briefing on Sunday. On Monday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a stay at home order for all Hoosiers.
In Kentucky, Beshear’s order only closes nonessential businesses.
In Kentucky, nonessential businesses include places like clothing stores, florists and car dealerships on the sales side. For a full list of businesses, you can read Beshear’s executive order here.
In Indiana, nonessential businesses have also been directed to do the same. For a list of businesses and operations considered essential in Indiana, click here.
One difference now between the two states is that in Indiana, daycare centers are considered essential and will stay open. In Kentucky, Gov. Beshear has ordered those operations to close.
While the two states currently use different languages, both states are essentially telling people to stay home.
“So stay home," Gov. Holcomb said in an address. "Get groceries only when you need them, and only buy what you need. I’m telling you, the next two weeks are critical.”
In Indiana, if you’re a business owner and have questions about the orders, the state is setting up a hotline. The hotline will be active Tues. March 23 at 9 a.m. EST. The number is 877-820-0890 or you can email covidresponse@iedc.in.gov.
