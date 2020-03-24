On Alert: Showers & Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a sunny Monday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast today as high temps reach the mid-50’s. Most of the precipitation will develop during the afternoon and exit later tonight. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms in western Kentucky. The primary storm threat is damaging winds.
Wednesday, cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60-degrees. A few clouds overnight with lows in the upper 40’s. Partly sunny, breezy, and warmer Thursday as high temps ascend into the lower 70’s.
