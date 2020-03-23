Watson retires as USI’s men’s basketball coach after 11 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana announced on Monday the retirement of Rodney Watson, the men’s head basketball coach.
Watson became the ninth head coach for USI men’s basketball history in 2009-2010, beginning with 23 straight victories.
According to a press release, “the Screaming Eagles have soared during his 11 seasons and became the program’s all-time winningest coach after the victory over Kentucky Wesleyan College in the home opener last fall.”
He was 251-82 (.754) during his tenure, including a 142-60 (.703) Great Lakes Valley Conference record.
