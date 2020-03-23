WATCH LIVE: Mayor Winnecke answering questions after Gov. Holcomb’s stay home order

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is speaking with reporters Monday afternoon.
You can watch it live here at 2:30 p.m.
He’s answering questions after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement earlier Monday.
Gov. Holcomb ordered Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.
The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.