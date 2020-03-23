WATCH LIVE: Mayor Winnecke answering questions after Gov. Holcomb’s stay home order

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Winnecke answering questions after Gov. Holcomb’s stay home order
By Jill Lyman | March 23, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 1:54 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is speaking with reporters Monday afternoon.

You can watch it live here at 2:30 p.m.

He’s answering questions after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s announcement earlier Monday.

Gov. Holcomb ordered Hoosiers remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.

The story about the order has answers to frequently asked questions.

The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.