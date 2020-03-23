Total of 13 COVID-19 cases reported in Henderson and Daviess Counties

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department has released new COVID-19 numbers.
They say so far, none of the cases have required hospitalization and all patients are being isolated in their homes until they are well and unable to spread the virus.
The health department is contacting the individuals that have had close contact with the patients and providing appropriate guidance and instructions about quarantine.
Since Friday evening GRDHD has investigated 5 additional COVID-19 cases in Daviess County. The total number of cases for the seven county district is now 13.
Henderson County has reported 2 cases and Daviess County has reported a total of 11.
As of 9:00 a.m. Monday, specific demographic information for the cases was reported as:
Henderson County – 2 Cases
- 61 year old male
- 63 year old female
Daviess County – 11 Cases
- 51 year old male
- 48 year old male
- 48 year old female
- 23 year old female
- 69 year old male
- 58 year old female
- 50 year old female
- 54 year old male
- 20 year old female
- 25 year old male
- 50 year old female
“Additional confirmed cases are not surprising,” said Clay Horton Public Health Director. “The public
should not be alarmed. We anticipate there will be new cases. Everyone needs to strictly adhere to the
social distancing recommendations and other guidance that is being provided.”
We do know there are also two cases in Muhlenberg County, which is not a part of the Green River District Health Department.
