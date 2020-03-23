Teachers in Warrick Co. have parade to see students

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Coronavirus has forced schools to close in Warrick County, but that’s not stopping teachers there from seeing their students.
The teachers held a mini-parade on Sunday.
They got in their cars and drove around their student’s neighborhoods and all the students had to do was walk outside.
“We love Newburgh Elementary, so when they said they were doing this, we knew we had to be here to support thems and basically say thank you that they’re still thinking of us during this," said Shelley Cupp, a resident of the neighborhood.
Warrick County School announced this past week that they would be closing school for the rest of the school year.
