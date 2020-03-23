Muhlenberg Co. officials announce 2 positive COVID-19 cases

March 23, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 5:31 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More confirmed coronavirus cases are popping up here in the Tri-State.

According to Muhlenberg County Health Department’s Facebook page, they’ve confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 in their area.

Officials say they are investigating, and are asking everyone there to remain calm.

Green River District Health did confirm to us Sunday that their were new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their area, but couldn’t tell us where.

It's unknown right now if these are the same cases.

