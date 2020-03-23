Methodist health offering drive-through testing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Methodist Health in Henderson began drive-through testing patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Monday.
Those being tested have been sent to the location after a referral from a healthcare professional. However, it’s not open to just anyone.
If you feel like you are showing symptoms of the coronavirus - which is a fever, cough and shortness of breath - then you’re advised to first call the Deaconess 24-hour nurse triage line at 812-450-6555.
From there, if you’re ordered to receive a test, you will be directed to visit the drive-through location.
