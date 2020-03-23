Little named 2nd-team NABC All-District

In his third season, Little became the 21st Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points when he scored 29 points in the victory at Lindenwood University in February and eventually would become the seventh Eagle to have 1,000 or more points and 600 or more rebounds in his career. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native finished the season ranked 13th all-time in scoring (1,169 points) and fifth all-time in rebounds (715 rebounds).