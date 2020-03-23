Little named 2nd-team NABC All-District

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana junior forward Emmanuel Little was named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) second-team Midwest All-District in a vote of the region’s coaches. The award is the first of Little’s career at USI.
Little led the Screaming Eagles with 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He shot 50.6 percent from the field and posted a team-best 10 double-doubles. The junior forward also recorded a career-high 31 points in the 2019-20 regular season finale versus the University of Indianapolis.
In his third season, Little became the 21st Eagle to surpass 1,000 career points when he scored 29 points in the victory at Lindenwood University in February and eventually would become the seventh Eagle to have 1,000 or more points and 600 or more rebounds in his career. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native finished the season ranked 13th all-time in scoring (1,169 points) and fifth all-time in rebounds (715 rebounds).
Little and the Eagles finished the 2019-20 campaign, 22-8 overall and 13-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. USI reached the semifinals of the GLVC Tournament and was slated to appear in the NCAA II Midwest Regional before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
