Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANA DEATHS
Judge asked to reconsider double-murder suspect’s release
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors want a northwestern Indiana judge to reconsider his decision to release a man accused in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son, calling him a “substantial" threat to the public. Despite prosecutors’ objections, a Lake County judge allowed 40-year-old Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr. of Indianapolis to be released on his own recognizance and placed on home detention at his parents' Hammond home. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports prosecutors said in a Wednesday filing that Taylor “poses a substantial danger to the community.” He's charged in the March 2019 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths for a total of 6
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say two more people in Indiana have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to six. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is 201. The 76 newest cases announced Sunday have been reported in 22 counties. The highest number was in Marion County, which is reporting 35 new cases. After that there were eight new cases in Hamilton County. Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed Indiana’s May 5 primary election until June 2. But he's holding off on ordering residents to stay home as governors elsewhere, including Illinois, have done.
INDIANA BEACH-CLOSURE
Owner: Indiana Beach amusement park could reopen this year
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a popular Indiana resort that’s been shuttered because of financial issues says it could reopen this year under new ownership. California-based Apex Parks Group owns Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort in Monticello. It said in a statement that no deal has yet been made but that potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring the vacation destination. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the current owner has been discussing the sale with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors for more than a year. The 94-year-old resort last month announced it would close before its expected reopening for the summer season.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WELCOME CENTER
Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond closes for deep cleaning
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond is closing until further notice for a deep cleaning and disinfecting to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority posted a notice on its website announcing the closure of the tourist information center located just off Interstates 80-94. Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the agency decided to close the center because of the growing number of people infected with the virus and the large number of people who pass through the center __ upwards of 400,000 people per year. He says it doesn't want the virus entering Northwest Indiana through the welcome center.
STUDEBAKER-POLYTECHNIC SCHOOL
Studebaker building's new tenant is polytechnic high school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A polytechnic high school is set to become the newest tenant in a massive South Bend building that once served as the Studebaker Corp.'s main assembly plant. The Purdue Polytechnic High School South Bend will open its doors this fall to 125 ninth-grade students at the former automotive plant that's part of entrepreneur Kevin Smith’s Renaissance District technology park. Studebaker shuttered its automotive assembly line in 1963, leaving 25,000 people unemployed. The South Bend Tribune reports the new charter school aims to enroll low-income and minority students. It'll be located above an area where Purdue currently has a polytechnic college site.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 4th death as coronavirus cases climb to 126
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials say a fourth person has died from the coronavirus as the state also reported 47 new cases amid the pandemic, bringing its total count to 126. The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday the state's latest death from the disease caused by the coronavirus was an adult from central Indiana's Delaware County who was over 60 and had been hospitalized. Nearly half of the 47 new cases reported Saturday were in Marion County, home of Indianapolis, which now has a total of 46 cases. Coronavirus cases have now been reported in 34 of Indiana's 92 counties.
VEHICLES SWEPT AWAY
6 bodies recovered after water sweeps cars from Indiana road
LAUREL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered in a southeastern Indiana creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall. Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter says the the boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek. The bodies of his sisters and the three siblings' 35-year-old mother, Felina Lewis, were recovered Friday. The victims from the other vehicle were identified as 47-year-old Shawn Roberts and 48-year-old Burton Spurlock. Both men's bodies were found Friday. All of the victims were from Laurel.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Indiana bans holding cellphone while driving starting July 1
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Drivers will be banned from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads starting in July under legislation Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed into law to combat distracted driving. Holcomb signed the measure Wednesday, making Indiana the 22nd state to prohibit drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle. People violating the law after it takes effect July 1 can be fined up to $500 and potentially lose their driver's license if violations are repeated. The lawmaker who authored the legislation says she hopes police issue written warnings for about a year to educate drivers before issuing citations.