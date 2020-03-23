KY Gov. Beshear to give Monday update on COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear will give his daily update Monday.
You can watch it here at 4 p.m. Central.
Sunday, Gov. Beshear ordered nonessential retail businesses to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beshear says the move is effective at 7 p.m. Central Monday.
It includes businesses such as entertainment, clothing, bookstores, jewelry stores and car dealerships. He says auto repair and parts shops are exempt.
He says businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, liquor stores and gas stations will remain open.
You can find a full list of categories of businesses that can remain open here.
Previously, cases had been confirmed in Daviess and Henderson Counties, and officials announced five new cases Monday.
