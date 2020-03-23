IN announces 58 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Holcomb to give Monday update

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports 58 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 259 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories.
Seven Hoosiers have died.
A total of 1,960 tests have been reported to ISDH to date, including 466 in the last 24 hours.
Monday’s numbers did not show any new positive cases in our area of Indiana.
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
You can watch it live here at 11 a.m. Central.
