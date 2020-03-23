Evansville city official helping collect food for those in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville city official is working to help collect food for those in need.
City Councilman Alex Burton is working with members of the community to collect food to deliver to EVSC students and the homeless.
They are collecting these items at CK Newsome Center.
Burton is hoping to collect items like deli meat, bread, water, fruits and veggies and other snacks.
He says he’s glad to see the community come together to make sure no one goes hungry during this pandemic.
“We are making sure that families in our community do not go hungry," Burton said. "This initiative was really the brainchild of a lot of people who want to come together to solve a problem, and this was the perfect way to really make that happen.”
