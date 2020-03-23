Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s main location to close through April 7

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The main location of Easterseals Rehabilitation Center on Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville will close to the general public at 5 p.m. Monday, but say essential services will continue to the greatest
According to a press release, they plan on staying closed until at least April 7 in order to protect the safety of clients and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s services are considered essential services and will be continued in the following ways.
“To the greatest extent possible, medical rehabilitation therapies will be provided via tele-health to help those we serve continue meeting their goals and making progress toward independence,” said Kelly Schneider, President/CEO.
Individuals with appointments already scheduled will be contacted to discuss rescheduling or tele-health options. Individuals with questions may contact their therapists or call 812-479-1411.
Officials say ongoing psychological therapy will continue through tele-therapy. Referrals will continue to be accepted for future scheduling.
In addition, short-term emergency psychological services are available for children and families dealing with issues such as anxiety and depression as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Families may call 812-437-2633.
Schneider also said, “For the time being, the inclusive Easterseals Early Learning Center will continue to operate, as it is considered an essential service. Additional safety measures are in place to provide the highest level of protection for staff, children, and families.”
The press release goes on to say that administrative staff and office personnel will work remotely.
