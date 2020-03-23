On Alert: Tuesday Storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer weather arrives this week after a chilly weekend. A cold start with mostly cloudy skies as temps drop into the mid-30’s. Mostly cloudy and warmer this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50’s.
Clouds increasing Tuesday and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the upper 50’s. Showers and thunderstorms arrive during the afternoon through 10:00 p.m. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail the top threats. The greatest concentration for severe weather sets-up south of Madisonville in Tennessee.
