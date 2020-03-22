USI students moving out of on-campus housing this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the course of the last few weeks, schools around the country and the Tri-State have been shutting their doors because of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This has also applied to colleges, universities and other institutions of higher learning. As of result of the nationwide school closures, students are being forced to move out of their dorm rooms.
For enrolled students at the University of Southern Indiana, the deadline to move out of campus housing was Sunday.
Ever since the University decided to cancel on-campus classes and transition to online learning, thousands of students in recent weeks have gradually packed their bags to head home.
Many students say this change has been hard to get used to.
“I was just starting to get used to all my schooling and stuff like that, but then I get a call saying, “Hey you go to leave, no exceptions,'” Cali Gardner said. "So now I got find a new place to stay with my dog, and it’s just really stressful and it costs a lot of money as well. The parking lot is slowly becoming less cars and everything like that. You don’t hear anyone listening to music. It’s pretty quiet, and it’s just sad seeing everyone move out.”
